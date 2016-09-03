Login Register
Holmfirth bridal shop set for TV stardom with Real Housewives of Cheshire

Shannon Martin, of Dotty Taylor Bridal, has helped footballer's wife Tanya Bardsley launch a new range of jewellery

A Holme Valley bridal boutique has completed a sparkling assignment.

Dotty Taylor Bridal in Holmfirth was chosen by Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley – the wife of Stoke City footballer Phil Bardsley – to launch her new range of bridal jewellery.

Boutique owner Shannon Martin was approached by Tanya earlier this year to take part in a bridal shoot for her new collection of jewellery, part of Tanya’s “Dreams to Reality” range.

Shannon said: “We’d been recommended to Tanya as a bridal boutique that would work well with her range of jewellery. She wanted a photo shoot with different styles of dresses from a 1950s style, tea length gowns to beautiful lace gowns and also 1920s beaded boho styles, which we were able to provide.”

Shannon opened Dotty Taylor Bridal just a year ago as her second bridal store alongside Holmfirth boutique Evelyn Taylor Bridal.

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley launch event for jewellery range

The new jewellery range, which will be featured in the new series of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, was photographed at the home of fellow Housewives star Dawn Ward – whose property is known in the series as being the most palatial of the houses featured.

Tanya asked the Dotty Taylor Bridal staff to model for her shoot, as she wanted to use “real women” across the campaign.

Shannon said: “We watch The Real Housewives religiously so to be standing in Dawn’s gym dressing models was quite surreal but very fun. Her home was more like a mansion so the grounds were the perfect location. We’re hoping to be featured on the new series and hopefully working with Tanya again in the next few months.”

Shannon is also aiming to be among the prizes this month – as Dotty Taylor Bridal is one of six finalists in the cateogry for best new bridal retailer in the Bridal Buyer Awards to be held on September 12 in Harrogate.

