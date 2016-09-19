Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Holmfirth Civic Hall set to be transferred to Holme Valley Parish Council

Future of Civic Hall had been under threat after Kirklees said it could no longer afford its upkeep

Public Meeting to discuss the hand over of Holmfirth Civic Hall to Holme Valley Parish Council at Holmfirth civic hall.

Holmfirth Civic Hall should have a brighter future after Kirklees Council gets set to transfer its ownership to Holme Valley Parish Council.

In October last year the Examiner reported that the civic venue’s future was in doubt after Kirklees announced it was no longer taking bookings from April, 2016.

Local residents were anxious to save the building , part of which dates back to 1842, from closure and anxious to make it a thriving hub once more.

Due to budget cuts Kirklees says it is no longer able to look after the Victorian building which is used by numerous community groups.

A report by council officers says the venue has been used by the local community since 1947 when it was created following the amalgamation of the former Drill Hall and the former Town Hall.

Officers say: “The Hall is currently under-occupied, however the parish council has consulted about potential future uses of the hall and has developed plans to generate increased footfall.

“The hall is in an acceptable state of repair, however a 2009 condition survey identified that works totalling £50,000 were required.

VIEW GALLERY

“The main areas for investment were roofs – £11,000 – walls, windows and doors – £19,000 – and ceilings and floors – £11,000.”

However, a further survey by the parish council in January this year identified remedial repairs required to walls, roofs and joinery totalling £87,000.

The current cost of running the building excluding staffing costs was £37,500 in 2014/15 and £28,816 in 2015/16.

Current income generated annually for 2015/16 is a healthy £35,000.

Cabinet portfolio holder Clr Graham Turner has recommended the freehold transfer of the hall to the parish council for no fee subject to various restrictive covenants to ensure its use is for the benefit of the community.

The matter will be discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday at Huddersfield Town Hall .

Today's top stories

Sad words from Sami's mum There's a new kid coming to town Crime figures for Uni students Changes in store at Bradley?
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Holmfirth Civic Hall volunteers quit due to 'hostile and obstructive' parish council

Loss-making hall may be funded by taxpayers' money after Holme Valley Parish Council refused offers of help

Related Tags

Organisations
Kirklees Council
Places
Holmfirth Civic Hall
Holmfirth
Huddersfield Town Hall
People
Graham Turner

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. University of Huddersfield
    Find out the crime rate that Huddersfield University students face?
  2. Holmfirth
    Mum of teenager Sami Achour killed in moors crash tragedy speaks of her loss
  3. Kingsgate
    Toys 'R' Us to open store in Huddersfield
  4. Huddersfield town centre
    Man wrestled to ground in Huddersfield town centre
  5. Holmfirth
    Teen driver Harriett Haigh's recklessness caused death tragedy on moors above Holmfirth

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent