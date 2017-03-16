Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When two women collapsed in church a week after each other fellow parishioners knew they needed to act.

The team at Holmfirth Parish Church raced to get the life-saving defibrillator in the centre of Holmfirth while they awaited paramedics.

Luckily, first responders arrived and both women are now on the mend, but it’s prompted the church to organise a training session so people learn how to use the defibrillator and know what to do if someone collapses and needs it.

Maureen Smelt, assistant church warden, explained: “It was about a month ago when one lady collapsed during morning service in church.

“People rushed to help and they got the defibrillator from the village, but the first responder arrived before we needed to use it. It was a week later, after the second lady collapsed, that we began to discuss how we could get training.”

Both women who collapsed, who wish to remain anonymous, are recovering thanks to the support and treatment they received from parishioners and YAS first responders and paramedics.

The CPR and defibrillator training is free and takes place on Saturday March 25 from 10am-12pm at Holmfirth Parish Church. The church will accept donations towards the cost of another defibrillator for the Holme Valley area.