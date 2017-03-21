Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who crashed into a parked car after drinking admitted to police: “I’m an idiot.”

Mark Lilley, 61, pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

Kirklees magistrates heard that police were called following the crash on Station Road in Holmfirth on March 4.

Lilley’s eyes were glazed, his speech was slurred and he appeared slumped in his cat.

He was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

Further police station tests showed that he had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Lilley, of Dunford Road in Holmfirth, told police that he was driving home before he stopped at a fast food restaurant in New Mill.

He ate the food in the car before continuing his journey home and admitted that he had been drinking.

Lilley told police: “I was an idiot, it was a stupid mistake.”

Magistrates banned him from driving for 16 months.

He also has to pay £271 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.