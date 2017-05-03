Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new owner of Holmfirth Filling Station is branching out into fast food.

Huddersfield-based business owners Rehan Rana and Associates purchased the business last September as their first foray into the petrol retail sector.

The site on Huddersfield Road includes a Premier convenience store but the former Post Office there has since been removed.

Mr Rana now has plans for a former stove shop, taken over by one of his business partners and a family friend.

Subject to planning approval, he aims to have the venture up and running by July.

It will serve as a cafe by day and then a takeaway in the evening, serving pizza, burgers and sandwiches freshly made on the premises.

If planning permission is granted new work counters, freezers and seating for customers will be installed.

Mr Rana said that the fast food shop is opening due to public demand and will see the creation of four or five jobs plus two delivery drivers.

His convenience shop has also seen recent improvements with the inclusion of a free to use cash machine and the setting up of pay points which customers can use to pay various bills.

Competition from a nearby Aldi store and other petrol stations has meant that Mr Rana, of Lockwood, has had to keep his fuel prices low and promote special food offers to keep his customers happy.

He said: “The people of Holmfirth are absolutely wonderful and, as they’ve been loyal to me, I’ve been loyal to them and dropped the price of fuel and running promotions in the shop.

“It’s been wonderful and the people have been very supportive of their local business. You can’t go wrong in a place like this!”