Lauren Laverne speaks to The Examiner about Recor

Watch Paige sing to Ed Sheeran - before giving hi

Felix the Station Cat arrives for work in Dr Who'

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homes in Holmfirth have been left without power after a sports car ploughed into a telegraph pole.

The driver, believed to be in his 30s, was badly hurt after smashing into the pole on Dunford Road at around 10am today.

Firefighters and paramedics worked together to rescue the man from his Honda S2000 convertible.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was scrambled to the scene and the man was flown to hospital suffering suspected pelvic and internal stomach injuries.

Some nearby homes lost power after overhead cabling was damaged when the telegraph pole collapsed into the road.

Firefighters had to wait for the arrival of Northern Power Grid engineers to isolate the power supply to they could work safely to free the casualty.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Police also closed off the route from Cross Gate Road to the bottom of Dunford Road and diverted traffic away from the scene.

Watch commander Jimmy Johnstone from Huddersfield Fire Station said: “The driver, a young male, was by himself in the vehicle and there were live wires strewn across the road.

“We had one appliance at the bottom of Dunford Road and one from Holmfirth fire station at the top and we couldn’t do anything until Northern Power came and isolated the electrics for us.

“A few homes lost power but we couldn’t carry on without it being isolated.

“We worked with Yorkshire Air Ambulance paramedics to extricate the male from the car, cutting the driver’s door off which had taken the impact.

“The door came off quite easily from the hinges but it’s a sturdy structure because it’s a convertible.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“The man suffered from suspected pelvic injuries and some internal bleeding to his stomach but he was stable and conscious throughout.”

Firefighters used a longboard to remove the driver from his vehicle and then placed him on an ambulance stretcher before assisting in taking him to the waiting Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

This landed in a flat field at the bottom of Dunford Road and then flew the man to a hospital in Sheffield.

The emergency services worked at the scene for two hours but engineers remained working there until late last night.

A spokeswoman for Northern Power Grid said it was made aware of the incident by a member of the public and its engineers quickly isolated the electrical supply.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

She said: “The power had to be turned off to allow the emergency services and our engineers to work safely.

“One of the posts broke at the base and that led to cables being snapped and lying in the road.

“This did result in the power supply being isolated to 13 of our customers and they are expected to be without power until 8pm while they carry out repairs to the overhead cables.”