Hospital bosses have suspended new admissions to a ward for elderly and chronically ill patients after a inspection from the Government health watchdog.

The Maple Ward, at Holme Valley Memorial Hospital, has stopped taking new patients to train staff and improve its administration system.

Locala, which runs the ward, took the action this month following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in October.

The social enterprise, which runs many NHS services in Kirklees, said it took voluntary action following feedback from the CQC inspector.

A Locala spokesperson said: “Locala was inspected by the CQC in October and it will be several weeks before the full report will be issued.

“We are taking the opportunity now to take some early actions, based on initial inspector feedback, to improve our patient systems.

“These actions are entirely our decision, as is the decision to close to new admissions whilst we do this.”

Locala said the move would allow ‘breathing space’ for the changes to take place.

A Locala spokesperson said: “We took the decision to close to new admissions for a few days to allow an updated and improved patient administration system to be put in place and ward colleagues to be trained.”

The ward is expected to open to new admissions next week.