Banking giant Santander is to close its branch in Holmfirth.

In a letter to customers, the company’s managing director for the North, Richard Owen, said the branch in Huddersfield Road will close on May 31 next year.

The bank has apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

Mr North told customers: “As you’ve either visited us here or live nearby, I understand this may be a significant change for you and I’m sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

He said the bank had carried out a “detailed review” of the changing needs of customers before making the decision.

The review found that 52% of customers making transactions at Holmfirth already used a another Santander branch.

Once closed, the nearest Santander branch will be in King Street, Huddersfield.

Parish councillor Greg Christofi said the closure was a blow to Holmfirth following the closure of the HSBC branch in January .

“We had four banks and soon there will be two. Where are we going to end up? If we end up with no banks it will be a big blow.”

He said local businesses were reliant on having a local bank where they could take cash takings.

Once the Santander branch closes, the remaining branches will be Barclays and Lloyds TSB, both on Victoria Street.