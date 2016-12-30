Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who drove diggers all his life has had his final wish granted – his coffin will be transported today to its final resting place in a JCB bucket.

Philip Goldring, a 64-year-old grandfather, of Moorland Crescent, Scholes, Holmfirth, died from cancer on December 10 at Kirkwood Hospice,

He had worked in the construction industry for the past 40 years and was very well-known across West Yorkshire for his skill in driving diggers.

His daughter, 39-year-old Michelle Thorpe, said: “He had lived and breathed diggers all his life and taught my brother Trevor how to drive a JCB when he was a teenager.

(Photo: UGC HDE)

“So it seemed fitting that he should be delivered to his final resting place in a JCB. I think it is the right thing to do. I thought it was great when I heard and my mum Elaine thinks so too. They had talked about it, it wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment thing.

“Trevor is hoping to drive the JCB from the gates of the crematorium the short distance down to the crematorium itself. But we have someone else ready if the emotion gets too much for him.”

(Photo: UGC HDE)

A spokeswoman for Huddersfield Funeral Home which is organising the funeral service said: “As far as we are aware this has not been done in Huddersfield before.”

The service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium at 1.15pm.