A Holmfirth man appeared on First Dates – and cracked a joke to break the ice.

Ashley Moorhouse, 23, was matched with Leah, a 20-year-old student from Bradford on the Channel 4 show which was broadcast on Monday. It aims to bring people together on a first date and see if they match people well.

To break the ice Ashley told a joke and asked: “How much does a polar bear weigh?”

His date gave it some thought before Ashley replied for her and grinned: “I don’t know but it breaks the ice.”

Ashley told First Dates he was ready to settle down, while for Leah it was her first real date and she went on the show to conquer her fear. She said men she had met before had mocked her Bradford accent.

The date got moving at times when Ashley told Leah about losing his dad to cancer a decade ago and becoming a ‘mummy’s boy.’

When asked if they’d like to see each other again, they were uncomfortable before both admitting they would as they’re “both northerners together and we got along.”

It concluded that they bonded on the train home.

The episode is available on catch-up TV on http://www.channel4.com/programmes/first-dates