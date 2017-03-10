Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman had to be treated in hospital after being assaulted by her partner during a row.

William Morris had been due to stand trial over the attack but then changed his plea to guilty.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the incident happened at Mary Kenworthy’s home in Aldonley, Almondbury, on November 12.

An argument over his alleged lack of affection escalated and 38-year-old Morris said he was going to leave.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said: “She was trying to prevent him from going out of the house, had her arms out and was blocking him.

“He pushed past her, he’s a very big man and should have foreseen that she might fall.

“She fell and banged her head on the wall.”

The court head that Miss Kenworthy attended hospital and her cuts were glued with butterfly stitches applied.

Mr Sisson-Pell added that had his client known that she had been injured he would have remained to help her.

Deputy District Judge Chris Johnson sentenced Morris, of Marlbeck Close in Holmfirth, to a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.

He also has to pay £85 victim surcharge and £125 prosecution costs.