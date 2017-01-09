Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Holmfirth man has been jailed for three years for a horrific attack on his wife during which he hit her with a laptop and bit her.

Robert Stevenson, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court on Monday that Daniel Adekunle had not been violent before towards his wife Kristina but was very controlling of her.

On the night concerned he was drinking rum and vodka and was cold towards her and behaving strangely.

When they went to bed he told her he was not feeling well and he went downstairs and began drinking from a bottle of Bacardi. She went upstairs for her phone to ring for an ambulance and when she returned he smashed it against the wall.

He then accused her of having an affair, saying he hoped her new man would love their children. She told him she was not having an affair but he would not listen, and when she tried to take the bottle of rum from him he continued to make comments about her.

“It was then the violence started in the kitchen,” said Mr Stevenson. “The defendant started to punch her in the face, many punches before she got away.”

Mr Stevenson said she ran outside but her husband pulled her back into the house in Holmfirth and pushed her into a corner on her knees.

He repeatedly punched her to her face and head. A neighbour rang the police when she realised he was hitting his wife.

By then his wife had managed to get into the lounge but he continued his assault, hitting her on the head with a laptop and an empty plastic bottle which cut her face.

He then pushed her into a glass mirror which shattered before continuing to punch her in their bedroom. She tried to grab his arms to stop him and he bit her on her shoulder, arm and hand.

When the police arrived he tried to stall them getting in the house but officers climbed in through a window. They found Mrs Adekunle with her face covered in blood, her nose was broken. Her eyes were black and she had bruises to her lip and chin and chest as well as the bite marks.

Mr Anastasis Tassou, for Adekunle, said he was at a loss to explain the ferocity of his attack and drink must have played its part. He accepted their relationship was now over.

Adekunle, 30, then of Royds Avenue, Holmfirth, admitted unlawful wounding.

Jailing him, Judge Sally Cahill QC said the attack was so ferocious and prolonged there was blood on the ceiling in some rooms and on the doors around the house with a number of different weapons being used, including his teeth.