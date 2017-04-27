Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holmfirth is one of many key points on the Tour de Yorkshire and local folk are making the most of the event.

The town will be festooned with thousands of bunting triangles, all individually designed by 1,200 children from eight local schools.

But the piece-de-resistance will be a sign spelling out HOLMFIRTH in 12ft-high letters made of gianEver heard of t pieces of brightly-coloured scrap fabric donated by Holmfirth Dyers. It will be positioned on a slope at Hade Edge overlooking riders as they pass.

Shops and businesses on the route through Holmfirth will be decorated and themed, there will be arts and crafts markets and, of course, strategically-placed bicycles in the livery of the Tour. One has even been “yarn bombed” in green, purple and white by the good ladies of the local WI!

Kerry Sykes, organiser of the website Holmfirth Events, says there has been a real and genuine sense of community collaboration with shops, pubs, cafes, B&Bs, churches, attractions and toddler groups contributing to the atmosphere of celebration.

“Holmfirth is well-known for cycling,” says Kerry.

“On any weekend there are a huge number of cyclists especially those that wish to attempt Holme Moss. We have two clubs in the town and they have picked up a lot of new members since the Grand Depart and the Tour de Yorkshire. Many of them will want to try out the route of the Tour.

“The Tour is of huge benefit to Holmfirth. People will obviously come for the race weekend but I hope that a lot of them will come back. That’s what has happened previously. The long-term effects are obvious.

“Holmfirth is a lively place to walk round with a lot of independent shops. It’s a unique market town with huge appeal particularly in America where we have a massive following. Holmfirth is a brand and it’s worldwide.”

The bunting explosion was the idea of local parish councillor Rachel Hogley, who persuaded Holme Valley Parish Council to stump up £300 to pay for materials plus 41 Yorkshire flags.

Julia Grenier laboriously cut out 1,500 pieces of bunting which were then decorated by junior school children from Netherthong, Upperthong, Hinchliffe MilI, Holme, Hepworth, Holmfirth, Scholes and Hade Edge.

The project began in mid-March. Eight volunteers aged from 14 to 60 stitched the bunting tape together. The results can now be seen lining the route into Holmfirth from Huddersfield Road to Dunford Road.