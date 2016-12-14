Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A plan to make Holmfirth’s taxis wait in the bus station has been abandoned.

Temporary taxi ranks were installed in the town centre in 2013 while the station was revamped.

But more than three years on, amid complaints about illegal parking, noise and “over ranking”, Holme Valley councillors pushed for them to be removed.

A "badly-signed" taxi rank is causing misery for motorists hit with fines

Clr Nigel Patrick and Clr Donald Firth urged the Licensing and Safety Committee to clear the streets and use the bus station rank – which has never been formally adopted.

But the two Tories were left frustrated when Labour members won a vote to keep them where they are.

Members of Kirklees Hackney Carriage Association said the current ranks at Victoria Street and Victoria Square were more useful for the public and said any noise was from clubs clearing out, not drivers.

Geography test for non-local taxi drivers coming sooner than planned