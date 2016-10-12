Login Register
Holmfirth Vineyard fire: Owners planning quick comeback after 600 degree blaze

Vineyard team thank public for support after blaze

Becky Sheveling Firefighters take blaze at Holmfirth Vineyard
Firefighters take blaze at Holmfirth Vineyard

A fire-hit visitor attraction in Holmfirth is hoping to re-open soon.

The restaurant building at Holmfirth Vineyard was hit by a blaze on Sunday night and early investigations indicate tea towels in a tumble dryer spontaneously combusted.

At its height the blaze was over 600F as it started in a steel-clad building that was insulated.

Holmfirth Vineyard fire
Vineyard owner Becky Sheveling said they would bounce back and added: “We are re-painting and decorating the restaurant and getting in a temporary kitchen so we can carry on.

“We are having a structural survey to see what needs to be done to the building.

“We’re getting on with the work, we need to sort the electricity and water. The enormity of the work has hit us and while we’ll open as soon as we can we want to get it right.”

Becky Sheveling Holmfirth Vineyard fire: The aftermath
Holmfirth Vineyard fire: The aftermath

Mrs Sheveling said they were remaining positive.

The vineyard has grown in popularity since Mrs Sheveling and husband Ian opened it in 2008. They have grown the business, offering vineyard tours, wine shop and wine tasting events, along with self-catering apartments and the restaurant and cafe affected by the fire, making it a key tourist attraction.

Just last month they picked a bumper crop of grapes, although they were yet to be turned into one of the award-winning wines they produce.

Mrs Sheveling said they were wondering if there was a ‘smoked wine’ recipe.

She added: “The support we have had is amazing. Since the fire we have been inundated with messages of support, much more than we realised.

Becky Sheveling Firefighters take blaze at Holmfirth Vineyard
Firefighters take blaze at Holmfirth Vineyard

“Until the messages came through we didn’t realise how much support we had. It’s lovely and we are very grateful.

“I’d also like to thank the fire service. They were here so quickly and were so professional and did what they could to stop the fire spreading. We are very grateful to them.”

The blaze broke out at 8.45pm on Sunday at the seven-acre site at Woodhouse Lane, above Holmbridge.

Fire crews from Holmfirth, Meltham and Huddersfield attended the scene.

