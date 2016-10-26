Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vineyard bosses at the centre of a “vicious hate campaign” have won a planning battle.

The victory is a welcome boost as it is revealed that Holmfirth Vineyard will need to be torn down and built again from scratch following a devastating fire earlier this month.

Over the past 18 months, owners Ian and Becky Sheveling have been embroiled in a dispute over an outdoor viewing platform at the vineyard.

They built a raised area looking down over the Holme Valley to give guests a good view of Tour De France cyclists as they raced through the area in July 2014.

Following complaints, the firm was subsequently told it needed planning permission for the platform.

Kirklees Council allowed the platform to stay, but imposed a restriction requiring a new planning application each time the company wanted to put up a gazebo or marquee.

The Shevelings appealed to the planning inspector and have now won.

Mrs Sheveling said the victory was a “relief” amid the news that the vineyard buildings would need to be completely demolished.

Planning inspector Mathew Birkenshaw said the council’s expectation that a planning application should be made every time they wanted to hold an event was an “unreasonable and disproportionate burden on the vineyard.”

A 28 days per year limit on any structures being on the platform remains.

“We’re really relieved that it’s all come good in the end,” said Mrs Sheveling.

“We’re very pleased that the inspector sided with us and we’ve now got the option of using it again if needed.

“We’ve got no plans to do so, but at least we’ve got a level playing field now.

“It was inappropriate that they would allow other businesses in the valley to put up a marquee and not us.”

The planning victory comes a year after the Examiner revealed a “vicious hate campaign” had led to the Sheveling’s son being banned from going to Holmfirth Beavers.

The bizarre decision was allegedly sparked after neighbour, Christine Smith, a leader with the Beavers group, complained about the viewing platform.

The Shevelings received a letter from scout leader Alan Whitwam, advising them that five-year-old Luca had been removed from the waiting list to join the Beavers for his own safety.

Mr Sheveling has previously told how they have endured several attempts by a “small pocket of people” to shut them down.

The vineyard had grown in popularity since it opened it in 2008.

They have grown the business into a tourist attraction, offering vineyard tours, wine shop and wine tasting events, along with self-catering apartments and the restaurant and cafe.

Mrs Sheveling has now revealed the fire – sparked by a chemical reaction in some tea towels – has caused damage so severe that they are basically “starting from scratch.”

She said: “It looks like the whole vinery will have to come down and be replaced. The racking and the tanks have all been condemned.

“We’ve just got to get on with it and start again. We’ve started clearing it out but it’s a delicate job as the building’s not safe.

“We’re hoping to get back up and running in three to four months.”