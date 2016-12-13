Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holmfirth Vineyard has unveiled its plan to rise from the ashes.

A planning application has been submitted for permission to re-build and extend the restaurant and winery building which was damaged by a blaze in October.

A statement submitted with the designs says: “Whilst the fire was devastating for the business, it has allowed an opportunity to review matters and look at ways of improving the existing facilities, especially in terms of the space available.

Planning inspectors reverse four Kirklees Council planning decisions

“The existing winery building is small and this restricts the experience for people on the vineyard tours.

“An opportunity has therefore been taken to increase the floor space of the building so it is less cramped when visitors are in it, and to improve the size of the kitchen to the restaurant.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Holmfirth Vineyard, based in Holmbridge, has become a popular visitor attraction, with more than 37,000 visitors a year.

It had just harvested a bumper crop of grapes when the fire ravaged the building.

Plans show the restaurant area will be re-built, with a side extension to the kitchen and the area where people can take part in a Vineyard wine-tasting experience, which had previously taken place in the owner’s personal kitchen.

The plans are yet to be decided by Kirklees Council.