Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Holme Valley wind turbine is generating community cash.

A fund has been set up by HoTTWind@Longley Ltd, a community benefit society that operates a wind turbine which supplies green electricity to Longley Farm near Holmfirth.

Dubbed the Bright Green Community Trust (BGCT), it will offer grants up to £2,000 for projects across the Holme Valley Parish and the Graveship of Holme which have a clear environment focus; community growing food projects; energy-efficient projects or educational projects with a sustainable angle.

Mandy Fawcett, from Longley Farm, said: “The partnership between Longley Farm and HoTT came about as a way to promote and encourage environmental projects, whilst ensuring that local people would benefit. After a year of generating electricity, it will be great to see the benefits of the turbine coming into effect.”

Janet Williams, chairman of HoTT (Holmfirth Transition Town), said: “We expect that the projects will be community based, help to cut carbon emissions and contribute towards a more sustainable future for the Holme Valley community.”

The BGCT Fund will be administered by One Community, the Community Foundation for Kirklees. It opens on Thursday via www.one-community.org.uk with a deadline for April 13.