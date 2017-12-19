Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At 97-years-old a Holmfirth woman thinks she may own what could be one of the oldest Christmas trees in the country.

Judith Oates, 58, of Burnlee Road says the tree which measures just over 12ins tall was inherited from her late mother Vera, originally from Lowerhouses, who died aged 102 in August.

Judith said: “I think could be one of the oldest Christmas trees in the country! It’s got to be a contender.

“It was bought for mum in 1920 – (nine years before the Wall Street Crash) – when she was six-years-old from Woolworths for 6d including the decorations, some of which survive.

“Every year it’s like a Christmas miracle as it looks a bit tatty until we decorate it and then it looks fabulous!

“Although my mother had other siblings including a younger sister, Jessie Savage, who is still alive at 100, my mum was the one who had it. She always said it was hers.

“I have always brought it out and decorated it but it is now in the process of entering into its third generation as my 19-year-old daughter Samantha is going to carry on the tradition. She has decorated it this year.

“It can look a little bit sad when it first comes out but when we decorate it it seems to get a new lease of life.”