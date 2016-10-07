Holmfirth youngster caught shooting car with BB gun

A motorist has told how a 13-year-old boy fired a BB gun at his car in Holmfirth.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at around 3.40pm when Jack Barber was driving his Landrover Defender along Moorcroft Drive towards New Mill.

He saw one of the boys had a BB gun and heard a crack as one of the pellets hit his car and bounced off.

He quickly pulled over at the side of the road at Lydgate Chapel and beckoned the boy over who was still holding the BB gun and wearing Holmfirth High School uniform.

Twenty-year-old Jack said: “I was heading towards New Mill when I saw three lads on the side of the road and one of them was holding a BB gun.

“He fired it at my car and it hit the back windscreen. I pulled over and jumped out.

“I just said to the one holding the gun that you’re not going to go far in life if this is how you are behaving at 13.

“I’ve notified police and had considered reporting it to the school but I think it is the police who should be made aware.”

Holmfirth High School.

Holmfirth High School Associate Head Teacher Karen Mason said: “We are not aware of any reports of our students bringing a BB gun into school. If we were we would be referring it to the police.”

According to the law, you must be 18 years old or over and be a member of a soft-air club to buy and possess a realistic BB gun.

If you are not a member of a soft-air club, but still over 18 years old, you can only purchase a non-realistic BB gun, which will be manufactured in an obscure colour.

By law, you can only possess a powerful air weapon if you have a firearms certificate.