Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The lives of two women and the struggles they faced having survived a major genocide will be explored at this year’s Huddersfield event to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.

Thursday evening’s free event has been organised by the 6 million+ Charitable Trust in partnership with the University of Huddersfield and supported by Kirklees Council and is called They Could Not Erase Us.

Julia Kinch, the granddaughter of Auschwitz survivor Iby Knill, who was recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University for services to Holocaust commemoration, will talk about her grandmother’s experiences of starting her life again after the Holocaust.

Also speaking at the event held in the University of Huddersfield’s Quayside Building will be Fereshteh Mozaffari, an Iranian refugee and emerging writer, who will talk about how she has strived to make a new life for herself after leaving her homeland.

A variety of events will take place that night in the form of drama, conversations and music.

But before then a procession from 6.15pm to 7pm called The Weeping Sisters will make its way to the university’s campus from Huddersfield’s Bus Station. Two display will include two women representing a Polish Jewish woman and a Bosnian Muslim woman, who have suffered persecution.

To book go to http://bit.ly/2iILgq3 .