Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who survived the horrors of Auschwitz has been given an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Huddersfield.

Remarkable Iby Knill, now 93, provided a heartwarming speech at her degree ceremony, where she urged people to be more accepting of others.

The degree was awarded to her in recognition of her contribution to memorialisation of the Holocaust.

Due to illness, she was unable to attend the ceremony but granddaughter Julia Kinch received the accolade on her behalf and read the speech she had prepared.

Iby said: “I consider this award not just a personal honour, but an honour to all the others who stand as witnesses to how far human cruelty can go.

She added: “Each of us has the potential to make the world a better place. There are two things we must remember: Under the skin we are all the same and every one of you can make a difference.

“Difference is valuable, and makes us all interesting. It enriches life.”

Iby, who was imprisoned in Auschwitz, escaped during a forced march to Bergen Belsen in 1945 when the appearance of US tanks caused Nazi guards to flee.

She came to Britain after marrying a British officer in 1947. Since then she has given various talks in West Yorkshire about her experiences in the death camps.