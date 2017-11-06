Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Huddersfield’s new Holocaust Heritage and Learning Centre will attract thousands of visitors when it opens next year.

Its aim is to take people on a journey from the rise of the Nazis in Germany through to Germany’s surrender in 1945.

The story of the Holocaust, how it happened, the impact on people’s lives and its relevance for today will be told through an exhibition featuring historical artefacts and the stories of those who experienced it, many of whom settled in Yorkshire.

One such man is Heinz Skyte, who narrowly escaped the atrocities of Kristallnacht (Night of the Broken Glass).

He recounts the turbulent times leading up to 1939, describing horrifying memories of torch-wielding Nazis lining the streets, burning synagogues and seeing his father sent to Dachau concentration camp for no other reason than because he was Jewish.

Emma King, the centre’s director, said: “Over 70 years on since the end of the Holocaust, we must capture these accounts and preserve them, to ensure they are not lost forever.

“Meeting Heinz has been incredibly humbling and adds priceless detail to our archive collection, all of which will be located at our centre in Huddersfield.

“We couldn’t have reached this point without the support of our benefactors, including Shulmans LLP, (a law firm based in Leeds).”