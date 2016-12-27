Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A church celebrated its 200th birthday with news of funding that will help secure its future.

The congregation at Holy Trinity Church marked the anniversary of the laying of the church foundation stone in their morning services.

Hymns were sung from the original foundation-laying service in December 1816.

Prayers of thanks were said for Benjamin Haigh Allen, who aged 23 and 200 years ago had the vision, passion for the gospel and the wealth to build the church.

Each member of congregation was invited to lay their own ‘living stone’ as their act of dedication.

At the end of the day’s celebrations these were placed with a simple candlelit ceremony in the crypt.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The theme of dedication continued as three students declared their allegiance to Christ and were baptised by full immersion.

They were supported by family and friends, including a large contingent of the Christian Union from the University of Huddersfield.

In his sermon at the baptism service, curate Steve Harvey declared that “this church was built for days like today.”

And the congregation at the Trinity Street church were given the good news that Heritage Lottery Fund had awarded a grant of £184,000.

This will help the church fix its leaking roof.

The celebration continued after the services which champagne and a Georgian-themed party.

The Rev Mike Wilkins, the vicar of Holy Trinity, said: “It has been such a memorable day for Holy Trinity.

“We’ve looked back with thanks to God’s faithfulness and all that he has done here in the 200 years since the building of our church began.

“We have looked forward, celebrating the fact that the message of Jesus remains relevant to a new generation of young adults.

“And we’ve looked upwards. We are so thankful that work will soon be able to begin on our roof to ensure that this place is watertight, warm and welcoming.

“I’m sure the church community here will never forget this day.”

Holy Trinity was built at a time when Huddersfield was growing rapidly due to the Industrial Revolution.

The early nineteenth century was also a time of revival in the church and attendance was rising.

Benjamin Haigh Allen, who lived at nearby Greenhead Hall, was a county magistrate and the first chairman of the Huddersfield Banking Company.

He was empowered by Parliament to have the church built and it cost him £12,000, with its construction taking three years.