What do you shop for at Home Bargains? Pots and pans? A duvet cover? Christmas decorations?

A paternity test?

No? Well, now you can.

The discount department store has proudly announced it will be stocking “the fastest, most accurate home DNA paternity test in the UK.”

The kit is produced by UK laboratory AlphaBiolabs, the same company that makes tests for The Jeremy Kyle Show, and costs £5 in store.

An additional £99 processing fee must be paid to the laboratory for testing the samples using the latest technology.

The kit includes cheek swabs and consent forms that must be filled in if the test is to be completed. Results are sent anonymously to the customer via password protected email, one working day after the samples are received.

Along with finding out who the father is, the Home Bargains DNA testing kit also works for sibling, grandparent, aunt and uncle tests. Although one kit is only good for one test so tracing a full family tree could prove expensive.