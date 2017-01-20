Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A firm providing home care services is on a recruitment drive for 2017.

Home Instead Senior Care in Calderdale wants to add 75 more care staff to its 87-strong team of carers over the course of the year.

The Elland-based firm, which covers Calderdale and Spen Valley, said the need to employ more carers locally was a reflection of the UK’s ageing population. A report from the UK Commission for Employment and Skills says more than half a million carers will need to be recruited by 2022.

Satinder Salona, owner of Home Instead Calderdale, said: “We are receiving many calls from local people and family members looking for home care and our business is growing as a result.

Jobs in Huddersfield - Find your next one here

“Recently, we have been awarded a grant from Skills for Care in order to bring an apprenticeship scheme to our office. We are only one of three businesses to have received this grant in the area are and are now looking for a marketing apprentice to join our growing team.”

Home Instead Senior Care, which also employs 10 office staff at Elland, provides companionship, prepares meals. carries out light housework, runs errands, provides personal care and medication reminders to enable elderly people to be cared for in their homes.

For more information, call 01422 292 424 or visit homeinstead.co.uk/calderdale.