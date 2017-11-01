Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar who stole jewellery and other items worth £20,000 from a Heckmondwike home was traced because he left a fingerprint on a television set.

Leeds Crown Court heard that in the early hours of September 30 Simon Jennings used a brick to smash glass in the patio doors of the terraced house in Red Berry Avenue.

Once inside he carried out an untidy search of the rooms leaving drawers open and stealing a vacuum cleaner, duvets, clothing and watches as well as a large amount of Asian jewellery.

Philip Adams, prosecuting, said a flat screen television set was also taken from a wall but left by a door and it was on that the fingerprint was later discovered.

A key was also taken for a Porsche Cayenne car parked in the drive which belonged to the brother of the householder. It had two flat tyres but was driven away by the burglar.

After that car was seen being driven erratically nearby the owner was contacted. He searched and found the car abandoned but that led to the burglary being discovered.

James Quelch, representing Jennings, said it was the first time he had committed a burglary and it was not a sophisticated offence.

The offender's dishonesty had previously involved shoplifting but the escalation in his offending stemmed from drug taking and becoming homeless.

He had previously lived with his grandmother but after she went into sheltered accommodation he had nowhere to go.

His defence said he realised it was no excuse for burglary and was extremely remorseful.

Mr Quelch said: “He is determined to make the most of custody and use it to better himself.”

Jennings, 30, of no fixed address, admitted burglary and theft and was jailed for 12 months.

Judge Christopher Batty told him: “You know you have to go into custody.

"What is in your favour is that you have not done this before.

"Drugs have clearly been an issue and you satisfied your addiction stealing from shops in the past.

“This is a marked escalation and no doubt you targeted the property because of the high value vehicle sitting outside.“