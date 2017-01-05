Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeless man turned to theft as he struggled to survive, a court heard.

Dominic Wood got away with stealing razor blades from Wilkinsons in Dewsbury.

But he was caught when his picture was posted on a website featuring wanted criminals, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Wood, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the theft on October 14.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said that he placed £44 worth of razors inside his jacket before leaving the store and the goods were not recovered.

She told the court: “He was caught when his image was placed on the West Yorkshire Police Caught on Camera website and he was identified by the officers who knew him.”

Wood, 44, tested positive for the use of class A dugs in his system upon his arrest.

His solicitor Mike Sisson-Pell explained that his offending was linked to his drug misuse.

He told the court that Wood’s problems then worsened when he then became homeless and was forced to get on the streets for food and money.

Mr Sisson-Pell added that his client would have used the profits from the “easily saleable” razors to buy food.

Woods was sentenced to a day in detention as punishment, which he had already served following his arrest.