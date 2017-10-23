Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeless man who caused a scene at his mum’s home has agreed to stay away in the future.

Police were called after Bradley Lofthouse attended the house in Mountain Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury, shortly after midday yesterday (Oct 22).

Richard Blackburn, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates: “His mum wasn’t in but his sister was and there was an argument between them.

“She called her mum who called police as he was refusing to leave.

“Police arrived and he was arrested.”

The 21-year-old said that he had been made homeless and felt that is family owed him a favour.

He told police that he’d had no food that day and that things escalated when he went round to the house.

Magistrates bound Lofthouse over to keep the peace for the next six months.

They warned him to keep away from his family and refrain from similar behaviour in the future or he will have to forfeit a sum of up to £100.