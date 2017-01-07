Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeless man stole a bottle of wine to wash down the pills he planned to take in a desperate bid to end his own life.

Shane Ware swiped the £4.79 bottle from Lidl in Dewsbury on Thursday (Jan 5).

His solicitor told Kirklees magistrates that he was “fortunate” that a security guard noticed the theft due to what could have happened next.

The 47-year-old was spotted shoving the drink inside his jacket and then trying to leave the store.

He was detained outside and the bottle of wine was recovered.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “He stated to police that he was going to go and drink the wine with some tablets he had on him because he wanted to end his life.

“The defendant said: ‘I’m going to have to go somewhere or I’ll do something stupid’.”

Ware, of no fixed address, was kept in custody overnight because police had concerns about his welfare.

His solicitor Daniel Smith told magistrates that he was sleeping rough on a golf course before taking himself to hospital after discovering that he had been badly assaulted.

Mr Smith said: “He also had a holdall containing all of his possessions stolen from him because of his rough sleeping status.

“When he was discharged from hospital he was given strong painkillers for his broken rib.

“He was cold, dirty and desperate and went to Lidl to steal the wine.

“The intention was he was going to sit by the canal, drink his alcohol and take his tablets and that was going to be that.

“Thankfully, he was detained by security at the store – it’s a genuine and desperate case.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until January 13 so that Ware can be assessed for alcohol treatment.