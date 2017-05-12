Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two homeless men have been charged over a nightclub shooting in Leeds last year.

Seion Allen, aged 33, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning charged with attempted murder relating to an incident at Nitetrax nightclub, in Chapeltown Road.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, August 29, 2016, where a 42-year-old man was shot.

Kemar Ricketts, aged 29, of no fixed address, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday charged with the same offence of attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on June 8.

When Nite Trax opened in 2004 its owners declared the club a ‘crime free zone’.

The club was officially opened by Leeds North East MP Fabian Hamilton and then Leeds Council leader Clr Keith Wakefield.