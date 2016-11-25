Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Honley Christmas Market will be held on the first Saturday in December.

The December 3 event on Church Street will run from 10am-4pm and is being organised by Honley Business Association.

St Mary’s Church hosts the musical entertainment from Holme Valley Singers, Honley Ladies Choir, Huddersfield Community Gospel Choir, the Yorkshire Traction Honley Band, and the Honley Samba Band.

A craft fair will run in the village hall at Moorbottom from 9.30am to 4.30pm with live entertainment also at Taylors Foodstore on Meltham Road.

The scout hosts a food and drink festival, pop up café, games and tombola and people can catch a free minibus from there to Church Street.

Southgate Theatre will host a Step into Quizmas Christmas quiz, plus music and dance, all accompanied by mulled wine and a pie and pea supper from 7.30pm. A Christmas Tree Festival will be held in Trinity Church 10am to 4pm with entertainment from the Yorkshire Traction, Honley Band and Honley Ladies Choir. Trinity Church is also open on Sunday, December 4 from 2pm to 4pm with music by Merran Smith.

For more information visit: facebook “What’s Happening in Honley” page.