Fly tippers who dumped rubbish at a Holme Valley beauty spot have been branded as vandals by a local resident.

Richard Slade, who lives at Honley, took this picture of discarded boxes and documents which had been left in Old Moll Road at Honley – just three-quarters of a mile from the Kirklees Council recycling centre at Meltham.

Mr Slade praised Kirklees for their prompt response in clearing the rubbish, which was blocking half the road – but was scathing about the culprits who had who left the litter there.

'Selfish, lazy and disgraceful' - look what fly-tippers left at this beauty spot

He said there were regular incidents of fly tipping at the site, but added: “This was particularly bad because whoever did it deliberately tried to disguise their identity. Some post among the rubbish had the names torn off – but they left the postcodes on. There were boxes which had contained children’s toys and nappies – not a good role model for parenting.”

Mr Slade said Kirklees staff removed the debris within two-and-a-half hour of him reporting it. “They deserve some praise for that,” he said. “They also did a general clean-up of the area.” He said local residents regularly went litter-picking, adding: “There is a lot of goodwill about keeping a nice environment looking attractive. Fly tipping is definitely a form of vandalism because it spoils the countryside and it encourages other people to behave in a similar way. It’s not being a good citizen and it’s lazy.”