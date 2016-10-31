Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An event to capture memories of Hope Bank Pleasure Grounds at Honley was hailed “a resounding success” by organisers.

About 200 people attended an open day to find out more about the history of Hope Bank – and some brought along photographs of relatives enjoying the attractions which used to feature at the site.

Organiser Sally Brown, who helps to run Holme Valley Sharing Memories, was delighted with the turn out and said: “So many people wanted to tell us their memories of visiting Hope Bank and it was just an incredible day.”

In addition to a talk and slide show presentation by local history expert David Cockman, there were activities for younger members of the family including opportunities to make puppets and go fishing in a reconstructed Hope Bank lake.

Staff from Sharing Memories staff were on hand to record anecdotes of interest and local film maker Gopal Dutta captured people’s stories on camera. The film will be shown at next year’s Holmfirth Film Festival and included in a special education pack which will go out to local schools.

The event is part of a project called Pleasure Park Stories, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund. Members of Sharing Memories, who are all in their 70s, 80s and 90s, have been uncovering the history of Hope Bank and talking to Friend to Friend groups in the area about their memories of the pleasure grounds.

Hope Bank Pleasure Grounds was the brainchild of John William Mellor, a farmer who bought the land in 1895 and set about transforming what he called a “howling wilderness” into a pleasure park. By 1906 there was a merry-go-round and a miniature steam train and visitors paid a penny to go in plus extra for the rides.

In the first two decades of the 20th century it was home to huge dances and brass band contests. At its peak, in 1948, the attraction drew crowds of up to 50,000 – nearly five times the population of Honley itself.

The pleasure grounds included two boating lakes, ornamental gardens and flower beds, a novel bicycle railway, a zoo, tea rooms, donkey rides, miniature railway, indoor roller skating rink a shooting gallery and many more attractions, including a helter-skelter.

Hope Bank finally closed in 1955 and Brook Motors, a factory which made electric motors, was built in its place.

Sally is still keen to gather as many local anecdotes as possible via www.sharingmemories.org.uk or call Sally Brown on 01484 968551.