"Hopelessly lost" scouts spark quirky call to police

A call to police over suspected tresspassers ended with an innocent explanation for one Emley resident.

The call was made last Friday evening by someone who lives on a farm reporting seeing lights in one of the fields and was concerned about “lamping” where people go hunting illegally at night time.

Officers were on their way to the scene, but the incident took a hilarious turn when the caller rang back to cancel the police.

The suspicious sighting turned out to be nothing more than a group of scouts who were “hopelessly lost.”

Kirklees Rural Police posted a log of the call on their Facebook.

The person rang at 22.52 on Friday evening to say: “I can see three lights. They’re at the bottom of the farm, in the field.

“I think they’re lamping. They’re wandering round the land. I can’t see them but I can see the lamps.”

The caller rang back 12 minutes later to say: “Need to cancel officers. It’s a group of scouts and they are ‘hopelessly lost’.”