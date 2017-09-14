Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cashiers were traumatised after thugs in fancy dress masks wielding an AXE struck at a West Yorkshire bank.

The three armed robbers bust into the Morley branch of Lloyds yesterday lunchtime (Wednesday).

The men wore horrifying white masks and carried an axe, while another had a long-barreled firearm. Police have released CCTV of the men.

The robbers threatened staff inside the bank on Queen Street before making off with a quantity of cash in a getaway vehicle driven by a fourth man.

Det Insp Charlotte Hails, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a very frightening experience for the three members of bank staff and an elderly customer who was in the branch. Thankfully no-one was injured.

“This took place in a busy high street and the incident was witnessed by several members of the public. If anyone has any mobile phone footage of images that they have not already shared with the police then we would like to hear from them.”

The men fled in a grey Audi SQ5, which was stolen in South Yorkshire on Saturday, September 2. It had the genuine registration L11 JCK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170423188 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.