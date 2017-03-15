Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“Horsing about” left a horse with an embarrassing leg accessory.

Firefighters were called to help this afternoon after a horse was found stuck with a metal farm gate wrapped round its leg.

The horse had kicked a gate, pulling it off its hinges, leaving its rear leg trapped between the bars.

The technical rescue unit at Cleckheaton Fire Station was called at 3.38pm today to free the animal, which was at Hagg Hall Farm, Oakenshaw, Bradford.

Officers used spreaders, normally used to release trapped car accident victims, to pull the gate apart, allowing the horse to run free.

The animal was trapped for only one hour and was not injured.

The incident has sparked memories of a tense underground rescue in Linthwaite in 2014.

Sianey, a 14-year-old mare, spent 30 hours trapped in a disused concrete chamber in a field off Gillroyd Lane after falling in backwards.

She was just minutes from being put down when firefighters managed to break through and save her life.