Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hospital chiefs are to change an unpopular parking system at Acre Mills in Huddersfield after being flooded with complaints by visitors and patients.

It follows more concern about a “rigged” system at the site, which is part of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

The Acre Mills car park is operated by Liverpool-based company Civil Enforcement Limited, which uses number plate recognition to monitor vehicles as they enter.

It means there is often a discrepancy between the time drivers enter and when they buy their ticket, which can put them over their allotted parking period.

Patients and visitors using the car park claim they are being slapped with intimidating demands for £60 fines despite having tickets that clearly show they have not overstayed. All have had their fines cancelled but they believe the owners are blatantly operating on the fringes of the law.

Now Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has caved into pressure and announced the system will be amended.

Lesley Hill, the Trust’s Director of Estates, says: “We have been monitoring the parking system at Acre Mills since it was installed and listened to feedback and when our patients have flagged up issues to us we have always tried to resolve them.

“Later this year we are changing the system at Acre Mills to bring it in line with the barriered system at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and at Calderdale Royal Hospital so all our car parks operate the same way.”

Reacting to an invoice she received, Shirley Colley said: “It seems that they are doing something not quite legal.”

Mrs Colley, 52, from Cowlersley, successfully appealed against a parking charge notice that said she had overstayed her two-hour slot.

“If they are sending out fines to people who have correctly paid and have the ticket to prove it then there is something wrong with their system.

“They are on easy pickings. They are targeting people who are in a vulnerable position.

“Elderly people receiving a fine like this would panic. It’s terrible.”

Hazel Fawthrop, 77, of Emley, said she was “aggrieved and angry” at receiving a fine when her appointment overran and her ticket ran out. She paid up to avoid extra worry.

But she pointed out that Civil Enforcement Ltd, which took a month to issue its fine, only gave her 11 days to pay as her dated fine was sent by second class post and took three days to arrive.

“People should boycott that car park,” she said. “Maybe if they are not making money they will pay attention. It’s modern day robbery. I won’t take my car there again.”

The man who first came to the Examiner about his parking ticket drama has branded the scheme ‘a racket’.

Civil servant Ian Wheeler, who successfully appealed his incorrect parking fine, said: “It’s a racket. It’s happening nationally, not just in Huddersfield.”

He suggested that drivers should be given a ‘grace period’ between entering the car park and buying their ticket to deal with waiting time, queues and other delays, and that Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust should be more helpful with drivers’ concerns.

“It’s an unfair system. The one at HRI is better because after paying you need the ticket to exit the car park.

“If this is happening on a grand scale then someone is making a fortune. It’s just a big sting, seemingly designed to catch drivers out.”

Examiner readers shared dozens of similar experiences on our Facebook page.