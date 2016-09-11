The author of the plan to close Huddersfield’s A&E is likely to be re-elected as the town’s top doctor for another three years.

Dr Steve Ollerton is anticipated to be re-elected to serve as chair and clinical director of Greater Huddersfield CCG (clinical commissioning), which manages the town’s NHS services.

The Skelmanthorpe GP is one of the architects of the controversial Right Care Right Time Right Place plan.

The plan would close Huddersfield’s A&E and centralise emergency care at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax.

Dr Ollerton, who earned £115,000 for his role last year, is expected to be re-elected at the next CCG board meeting.

A CCG spokesperson said: “A vote will take place at the governing body meeting on Wednesday, September 14 and it’s anticipated that Dr Steve Ollerton will be re-elected as chair of the CCG.

“If re-elected, Steve will be appointed for a three-year term of office from October 1, 2016.”

Dr Ollerton’s likely re-election has sparked anger from the #HandsOffHRI campaign group, which hopes to derail Right Care Right Time Right Place.

Campaign secretary Natalie Ratcliffe said: “We do not think it is appropriate under the present circumstances that he is re-elected.

“He has publicly shown over a period of nine months that he is not prepared to consider the public’s views.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

“Perhaps a new chair could do this and be prepared to engage with the public, unions and all campaign groups.”

Slaithwaite GP, Dr Ramesh Edara, and Fartown GP, Dr Anuj Handa, have resigned from the board.

Joining the board will be Jenny Cullearn, practice manager at Dr Ollerton’s surgery in Skelmanthorpe, Dr Raswan Ali from the Junction Surgery, Moldgreen, and former board member Dr Dil Ashraf from the Meltham Group Practice.

Fartown GP, Dr Jane Ford, and Holmfirth GP, Dr David Hughes, will serve a further three years from October 1.

The public meeting takes place at Broadlea House, Bradley, on September 14 at 3pm.