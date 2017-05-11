Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HOT ticket Huddersfield band Flawes have been added to the Radio 1 Big Weekend bill.

The band will be playing alongside Kings of Leon and Katy Perry at the festival in Hull on May 27 and 28.

Flawes was formed by singer and keyboard player Josh Carruthers, from Brighouse, and drummer Josh ‘Huss’ Hussey, from Fixby, who attended Rastrick High School.

Also comprising London based guitarist Freddie Edwards the band’s debut single ‘Don’t Wait For Me’ enjoyed repeat plays on Radio 1.

The minimalist but emotional pop of their first EP ‘UNSPKN’ earned them praise from top critics including BBC Introducing which described UNSPKN as ‘intriguing, expansive and fluid’.

The sold-out Radio 1 Big Weekend takes places at Burton Constable Hall, 10 miles from Hull.