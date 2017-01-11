Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A huge marquee threatened to take flight in the high winds that battered Kirklees.

The semi-permanent wedding marquee at Gomersal Lodge hotel, Gomersal, was damaged by the gusts.

Hotel bosses were forced to call for help when the very large structure became insecure.

Firefighters from Cleckheaton, including the specialist Technical Rescue Team, attended the venue off Spen Lane in a bid to prevent the structure from becoming airborne.

Watch Commander Colin Brown said: “It was a very large marquee and it was flapping away and threatening to disappear, which would cause a lot of damage.

“If it took off there was a threat of it wrapping itself around a house.

“If it did take off it would be a danger to the public as there’s quite a lot of steel in the structure and it would have caused a lot of damage.”

The team spent more than hour at the hotel using their ropes and pegs and cutting equipment to make the 30m by 10m structure safe.

Hotel manager Joanne Smith said thankfully there were no weddings booked for a few weeks as the marquee had been damaged.

“Firefighters did a a fantastic job,” she said.

“Luckily we didn’t have anything booked for this weekend as there’s been some damage to the inside.”