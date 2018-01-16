Heavy snow and high winds have been predicted for Huddersfield as temperatures plummet yet again.
The Met Office issued three days of weather warnings yesterday, with snow showers expected to start in Yorkshire and the Humber late last night.
Snow is expected to continue through today, with more to come tomorrow.
Tomorrow and Thursday will also see strong winds which could affect travel and result in power cuts.
A warning for ice issued yesterday will continue to late on Wednesday.
The warnings come after Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens predicted six inches of snow and up to 80-90mph winds are expected this week.
Here is your hour by hour forecast for the next 36 hours
Tuesday
7am: Snow shower
8am: Snow shower
9am: Snow shower
10am: Light snow
11am: Light snow
Noon: Snow
1pm: Snow shower
2pm: Snow shower
3pm: Snow
4pm: Snow shower
5pm: Snow shower
6pm: Light snow
7pm: Snow
8pm: Snow
9pm: Snow shower
10pm: Snow shower
11pm: Light snow
Midnight: Snow/wind
Wednesday
1am: Snow shower/wind
2am: Light snow/wind
3am: Snow shower/wind
4am: Snow shower/wind
5am: Rain/snow shower
6am: Partly cloudy
7am: Rain/snow showers
8am: Mostly cloudy
9am: Rain/snow showers
10am: Rain/snow showers
11am: Showers
Noon: Few showers
1pm: Few showers/wind
2pm: Showers/wind
3pm: Partly cloudy/wind
4pm: Showers/wind
5pm: Few showers
6pm: Showers
7pm: Rain