Heavy snow and high winds have been predicted for Huddersfield as temperatures plummet yet again.

The Met Office issued three days of weather warnings yesterday, with snow showers expected to start in Yorkshire and the Humber late last night.

Snow is expected to continue through today, with more to come tomorrow.

Tomorrow and Thursday will also see strong winds which could affect travel and result in power cuts.

A warning for ice issued yesterday will continue to late on Wednesday.

The warnings come after Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens predicted six inches of snow and up to 80-90mph winds are expected this week.

Here is your hour by hour forecast for the next 36 hours

Tuesday

7am: Snow shower

8am: Snow shower

9am: Snow shower

10am: Light snow

11am: Light snow

Noon: Snow

1pm: Snow shower

2pm: Snow shower

3pm: Snow

4pm: Snow shower

5pm: Snow shower

6pm: Light snow

7pm: Snow

8pm: Snow

9pm: Snow shower

10pm: Snow shower

11pm: Light snow

Midnight: Snow/wind

Wednesday

1am: Snow shower/wind

2am: Light snow/wind

3am: Snow shower/wind

4am: Snow shower/wind

5am: Rain/snow shower

6am: Partly cloudy

7am: Rain/snow showers

8am: Mostly cloudy

9am: Rain/snow showers

10am: Rain/snow showers

11am: Showers

Noon: Few showers

1pm: Few showers/wind

2pm: Showers/wind

3pm: Partly cloudy/wind

4pm: Showers/wind

5pm: Few showers

6pm: Showers

7pm: Rain