After battling heavy snow and icy conditions, Huddersfield now has more weather woes in store.
Strong winds have been forecast for the area overnight tonight (Weds) and tomorrow.
The Met Office has issued another weather warning and says the wind may present a “danger to life” from flying debris.
A spokesperson said: “Strong winds will affect parts of the UK early on Thursday. The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards across the warning area before clearing by mid morning. Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations.
“There is also a possibility that some bridges may close. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings.”
Huddersfield motorists and commuters faced severe delays on Tuesday night after heavy snow caused the roads to grind to a halt.
Here is the hourly weather forecast for the next 36 hours:
Wednesday
Noon - 4pm: Mostly cloudy
5pm: Few showers
6pm-7pm: Showers
8pm: Light rain
9pm: Rain
10pm-11pm: Rain/snow
Midnight: Snow
Thursday
1am-2am: Rain
3am-5am: Showers/wind
6am-10am: Rain/snow showers
11am: Showers
Noon-4pm: Mostly cloudy
5pm-11pm: Partly cloudy
Midnight: Few snow showers
Friday
1am: Few snow showers
2am: Mostly cloudy
3am-5am: Snow showers
6am: Light snow
7am-8am: Snow shower
9am: Cloudy
10am: Snow shower