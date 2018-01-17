Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After battling heavy snow and icy conditions, Huddersfield now has more weather woes in store.

Strong winds have been forecast for the area overnight tonight (Weds) and tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued another weather warning and says the wind may present a “danger to life” from flying debris.

A spokesperson said: “Strong winds will affect parts of the UK early on Thursday. The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards across the warning area before clearing by mid morning. Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“There is also a possibility that some bridges may close. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings.”

Huddersfield motorists and commuters faced severe delays on Tuesday night after heavy snow caused the roads to grind to a halt.

Here is the hourly weather forecast for the next 36 hours:

Wednesday

Noon - 4pm: Mostly cloudy

5pm: Few showers

6pm-7pm: Showers

8pm: Light rain

9pm: Rain

10pm-11pm: Rain/snow

Midnight: Snow

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Thursday

1am-2am: Rain

3am-5am: Showers/wind

6am-10am: Rain/snow showers

11am: Showers

Noon-4pm: Mostly cloudy

5pm-11pm: Partly cloudy

Midnight: Few snow showers

Friday

1am: Few snow showers

2am: Mostly cloudy

3am-5am: Snow showers

6am: Light snow

7am-8am: Snow shower

9am: Cloudy

10am: Snow shower