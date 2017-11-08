Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wreath will be laid at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day for the first time which includes the logo of the House of Lords, thanks to a baroness from Kirklees.

Baroness Pinnock, who has attended the Spenborough Memorial Parade and Service for 30 years as a Kirklees councillor wanted to be able to lay a wreath in her position as a member of the House of Lords.

She wrote to the Lord Speaker requesting the use of the House of Lords logo on her wreath in

Spenborough which was readily agreed.

The lord Speaker has then informed Baroness Pinnock that he will be laying a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of the House of Lords and this will be for the first time.

Baroness Pinnock’s father served during the Second World War with the Royal Artillery. He was seriously wounded at Dunkirk and was, consequently, one of the last to be evacuated.

Baroness Pinnock said: “I am very pleased to have started what I am sure will be a growing trend of Members of the House of Lords laying wreaths at their local memorial. I shall be laying mine this year with pride and remembrance of my father and the disabilities he suffered as a result of war.”