Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

House struck by lightning as huge storm hits Huddersfield

  • Updated
  • By

Residents posting dramatic footage on social media

Storm over Huddersfield
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A house was struck by lightning as a huge storm broke over Huddersfield tonight.

The end terrace on Dudley Road, Marsh, suffered minor damage around 8pm when the bolt struck the chimney pot and travelled through the house.

An elderly couple inside the house were not injured.

Two pumps from Huddersfield attended the scene.

www.markflynnphotography.com Lightning strike over Huddersfield taken from Kirkheaton
Lightning strike over Huddersfield taken from Kirkheaton

Huddersfield station watch commander Darren Bagley said: "I was outside watching the storm and I saw a great, big fork of lightning."I thought: 'That's hit something'."Then lo and behold, we were going to it."

Residents watched the storm approach and posted dramatic photos and video footage on social media.

Locals described the storm as "apocalyptic".

Liam Walton/Twitter The storm breaks over Netherton
The storm breaks over Netherton

Christie Sandy posted a video on Twitter - shown above - of the lightning over Huddersfield.

She said: "Apocalyptic thunder storm in Huddersfield this evening."

And Liam Walton posted dramatic photos of the storm breaking over Netherton.

Recently Published

New £5 note: Tough and durable - just like Churchill

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney holds a new plastic £5 note

New plastic notes issued today but may take a week to hit Huddersfield

Previous Articles

Court in Brief: Charges of assault, drink driving and theft

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Magistrates recorded the following decisions

Related Tags

Organisations
Twitter
Places
Netherton
Huddersfield
Marsh

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Kirkheaton
    Take a look inside this gorgeous £935,000 gothic mansion in Kirkheaton
  2. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Police watchdog probing death of arrested man in Huddersfield
  3. Lindley
    Boundary changes: Lindley due to be transferred from Colne Valley to Huddersfield
  4. Brighouse Town FC
    Shock as player Daniel Wilkinson collapses and dies following match with Brighouse Town
  5. Crosland Moor
    Ghulam Dastgir put hidden camera in ladies' toilet at Bradley firm where he worked

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent