House struck by lightning as huge storm hits Huddersfield

A house was struck by lightning as a huge storm broke over Huddersfield tonight.

The end terrace on Dudley Road, Marsh, suffered minor damage around 8pm when the bolt struck the chimney pot and travelled through the house.

An elderly couple inside the house were not injured.

Two pumps from Huddersfield attended the scene.

www.markflynnphotography.com Lightning strike over Huddersfield taken from Kirkheaton

Huddersfield station watch commander Darren Bagley said: "I was outside watching the storm and I saw a great, big fork of lightning."I thought: 'That's hit something'."Then lo and behold, we were going to it."

Residents watched the storm approach and posted dramatic photos and video footage on social media.

Locals described the storm as "apocalyptic".

Liam Walton/Twitter The storm breaks over Netherton

Christie Sandy posted a video on Twitter - shown above - of the lightning over Huddersfield.

She said: "Apocalyptic thunder storm in Huddersfield this evening."

And Liam Walton posted dramatic photos of the storm breaking over Netherton.