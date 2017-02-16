Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grimescar Valley will be lost forever if councillors approve a controversial housing plan, it is claimed.

Harron Homes has submitted a full planning application for 95 houses on land off Burn Road and Yew Tree Road, Birchencliffe. Saturday is the deadline for comments to Kirklees Council on the scheme.

The site, classed as Provisional Open Land, has been the subject of a campaign by Save Grimescar Valley Action Group, which wants the valley designated as protected greenbelt.

Lib Dem Lindley ward councillors Cahal Burke and Richard Eastwood have voiced their concerns about the housing development proposal.

Clr Burke said they were concerned about the impact of the development on the area. If approved, the scheme would put more pressure on local services and infrastructure, increase road congestion and danger, increase air and noise pollution and result in the loss of valuable open space.

Clr Burke said: “This is not Nimbyism. While housing development is necessary across Kirklees, Lindley ward received the largest percentage share of housing development in the borough between 2007 and 2013. Lindley can’t accommodate more houses. If the scheme goes ahead, the message would be that we don’t value our open spaces, nature or wildlife. Grimescar Valley would be lost forever.”