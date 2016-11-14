Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shortage of homes for sale has prompted a call for more houses to be built.

Alex McNeil, of Huddersfield estate agency Bramleys, said sales values had held up as buyers returned to the market after the Brexit vote, but added: “The pipeline in decline suggests that the market would certainly benefit from a catalyst of more new houses being built next year.”

Figures from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors show that househunters in Yorkshire face a dwindling supply.

Agents saw increased interest in the quarter to October with 20% reporting a rise in demand from buyers rather than a fall.

But the number of instructions to sell declined with agents reporting an average of 51 properties on their books compared with 80 a year ago.

Some 20% more respondents saw a rise in prices rather than a fall while a quarter of said they expected prices to rise further by the end of the year.

Rental demand continued to outpace supply with 27% more surveyors reporting a rise in enquiries than a fall and 39% of respondents forecasting rent rises over the coming three months.

Mr McNeil said the main buyers in the lettings market were existing investors seeking to add to their portfolio as tenant demand remained high.