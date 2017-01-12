Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rival politicians in Kirklees put party politics aside to tell the Government: “We need more money.”

Four leading councillors, chief executive Adrian Lythgo and two local MPs met with Marcus Jones, Minister for Local Government.

Clr David Sheard (Labour leader), Clr Martyn Bolt (Conservative deputy), Clr John Lawson (Lib Dem deputy) and Clr Andrew Cooper (Green leader) attended the meeting with Batley and Spen Labour MP Tracy Brabin and Colne Valley Tory Jason McCartney.

Kirklees leader Clr Sheard said the council would be £14.5m a year better off had they not accepted the Government grant to freeze council tax.

He said: “We gave them the facts and figures. We are suffering more than most because we followed a Government diktat, but look where it’s left us.”

In 2014 the Government offered Kirklees an additional £1.6m to freeze council tax bills that year. But it’s left coffers £28m short for this year.

Clr Sheard added: “Other metropolitan councils didn’t accept the grant to freeze council tax in the past and they are in a better financial position that us.

“We went there to make ourselves heard. While I’m not optimistic we’ll get anything we had to get the message across and hope.”

Mr McCartney said he hoped the minister would take on board Kirklees’ comments.

He said: “The budget is very challenging for the next year then there’s an increase after that.

“I think the question is about getting through the next year, there will be lots of things the council will have to do differently, work collaboratively with other councils and look to increase business rates.

“I think key to this is how we deal with adult social care.

“Myself and Tracy Brabin, and the other local MPs I’m sure, have said we’ll work together before the Budget in March to see what help and support the Government can give to funding adult social care through councils.”

(Photo: Parliament TV)

Asked how comfortable he felt with a council tax increase, Mr McCartney said: “I know people who will say they are happy to pay a little more as long as it’s spent on vital services. It’s up to the council to demonstrate it will invest people’s money where it is really needed.

“Long-term, we’ll work hard until the budget to get a fair future for adult social care nationally.”

Ms Brabin said: “Reasoned and sensible requests for transitional funding were met with stony refusals at this time.

“Despite Kirklees Council doing their best to work within the restrictions placed upon them by annual cuts from central government there is no longer enough money to provide the services our community needs and expects.

“It’s of deep concern to me that if the Government continues to refuse to budge it’s our essential services, like social care and children’s services, that will continue to creek under financial strain.

“I’ll work with fellow Kirklees politicians of any party to continue these discussions as our Yorkshire communities should not, and cannot, continue to be treated this way by a government increasingly out of touch.”