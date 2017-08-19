The video will start in 8 Cancel

AT just shy of £200 a Huddersfield Town season ticket is the most affordable in the Premier League.

The cheapest Terriers season ticket is £199 and with an average wage in Huddersfield of £14.53 an hour it would take just one day and six hours’ work to afford one.

Least affordable is Liverpool where the cheapest season ticket costs £685 but where the average worker earns £14.33 an hour. That means a season ticket at Anfield is worth six days’ work.

Second most affordable is West Ham (£289 compared to £15.82/hr) and third is Manchester City (£299 vs £15.98/hr).

At a whopping £891 Arsenal has the most expensive basic season ticket but as workers in central London earn more on average than the rest of the UK (£23.65) it isn’t the least affordable – just.

A calculation by the jobs’ website takes the price of the cheapest season ticket at each club and divides them by the average hourly wage in that town or city.

The number is then divided by eight, the average number of working hours in a day.