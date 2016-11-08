Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millions of Americans are going to the polls tomorrow to decide who their next President will be.

And some of those have cast their vote from Huddersfield.

American ex-pats living in and around Huddersfield have been watching the Presidential debates from afar and have shared their views with us.

Suzanne Gannon, a retired teacher from Meltham, voted in Buffalo, New York State.

“While I am registered as Democrat abroad, I have voted for Jill Stein the Green Party candidate.

“I really do not like Hillary Clinton’s link with big business nor her interventions in war. Since being retired I’ve become more closely involved with the Labour Party here and I feel Hillary’s politics are more like the Conservatives. I don’t see much difference between Hillary or Donald Trump in terms of the damage they will do. I can’t see both of them lasting for very long before being brought down in some way.

“I think, as the world sees just two candidates, so do a lot of Americans. Many people and media stations are politically ignorant of who else is standing. The focus has been on these two people and the level of politics discourse is woefully deficit of any balance.

I don’t think American’s are questioning who to vote for, I think a lot are wondering if they will vote at all.

“I feel Jill Stein is the best option on the ballot.”

Jack Kemp, Holmfirth, voted by post.

“I’m American on my father’s side but have lived in the UK all my life.

“I’m voting for Hillary, the ‘why?’ is an interesting question.

“It’s at this point I should be saying how I agree with her policy on X, X, and X and to an extent that’s true. I hope she can achieve something with tighter gun control and the continuation of ‘social’ healthcare, but in reality when I put my circle next to her name all I could think was that I don’t really have a choice.

“I believe Donald Trump is a dangerous sociopath who will say anything to please who he believes are his voters, and completely disregards the consequences.

“To me he isn’t a ‘Republican’ candidate, a viable alternative to the Democrats, He’s a rogue, a danger to not just the USA but the entire world, and it’s at best laughable, at worst scary that he’s on the ballot.”